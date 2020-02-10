Month end targeted for completion of Bowden Hill bridge project
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) estimates that work on a new bridge at Bowden Hill in West Rural, St Andrew, should be completed by the end of the month.
The NWA said the bridge is scheduled to be launched over the next two days.
The bridge collapsed in mid-February 2019 under the weight of a laden truck which resulted in direct access between the communities of Airy Castle and Bowden Hill being cut off for the last year.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said demolition of the compromised structure and the removal of the National Water Commission main was completed over the weekend which cleared the way for the new bridge to be launched today.
According to the NWA, the new structure is a Mabey Delta compact 200 modular bridge assembled from parts imported from England.
The bridge spans some 110 feet and will accommodate single lane vehicular traffic.
The NWA said following the launch of the superstructure, the installation of deck panels and the construction of concrete back walls and slabs for approach roads will continue into the upcoming weeks.
The project is being implemented at a cost of $31.7 million dollars with the bridge components supplied from the NWA's stock.
