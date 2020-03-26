Montserrat announces 10-hour curfew, closure of borders
BRADES, Montserrat (CMC) — Montserrat has announced a 10-hour curfew and a closure of its borders from today, as the British Overseas Territory reacts to the confirmation of two cases of the COVID-19.
Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell said that the borders will be closed to non-residents from 6:00 pm (local time) and that the curfew would be from 7:00 pm until 5:00 am.
The government has also said that all non-essential businesses will be closed for a 14-day period and that the exception to the total shutdown would be medivacs, and vessels bringing food and related supplies.
There will also be no public gatherings of more than four people, but funerals can have up to 15 people in attendance.
During the 5:00 am to 7:00 pm period, permission will be granted to persons travelling to and from work, shopping, and “as exercise is a necessity for many, groups no larger than four”.
Taylor-Farrell said companies will have to work out the logistics for their organisations and that essential service providers are required to close by 6:00 pm daily to allow workers to be home before the curfew kicks in.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy