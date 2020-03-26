Montserrat announces 10-hour curfew, closure of borders

BRADES, Montserrat (CMC) — Montserrat has announced a 10-hour curfew and a closure of its borders from today, as the British Overseas Territory reacts to the confirmation of two cases of the COVID-19.

Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell said that the borders will be closed to non-residents from 6:00 pm (local time) and that the curfew would be from 7:00 pm until 5:00 am.

The government has also said that all non-essential businesses will be closed for a 14-day period and that the exception to the total shutdown would be medivacs, and vessels bringing food and related supplies.

There will also be no public gatherings of more than four people, but funerals can have up to 15 people in attendance.

During the 5:00 am to 7:00 pm period, permission will be granted to persons travelling to and from work, shopping, and “as exercise is a necessity for many, groups no larger than four”.

Taylor-Farrell said companies will have to work out the logistics for their organisations and that essential service providers are required to close by 6:00 pm daily to allow workers to be home before the curfew kicks in.