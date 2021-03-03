Montserrat receives critical PPE for frontline workers

BRADES, Montserrat (CMC) — The Government of Montserrat has received a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support its national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment of supplies was procured through funding from the European Union (EU) through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme of Support for Health Security Strengthening for Prevention and Control of Outbreaks of Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean which is being implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

CARPHA procured the supply of personal protective equipment for Montserrat, which includes 1,250 protective coveralls, and 2,500 surgical masks.

The EU grant seeks to improve health security in the Region and strengthen capacity of CARPHA Member States for the detection, surveillance, prevention, control and response to epidemics of Communicable diseases, such as COVID-19. The EU grant supports CARPHA Member States' national COVID-19 preparedness and response and has financed the procurement of much needed medical supplies.

Executive Director of CARPHA Dr Joy St John emphasized the importance of this donation, stating that “No effort is being spared to offer assistance to the citizens of our Member States and those who take care of them. CARPHA works closely with Member States to identify their needs and provides guidance and support in the continued fight against COVID-19. Of course, the provision of PPE to Montserrat would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the European Union and its commitment to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean region.”

The donation was received by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Charles Kirnon, who expressed his gratitude and stated that “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our frontline workers within the Ministry of Health and Social Services continue to care for our community. We in turn have a responsibility to provide them with the necessary resources to protect themselves from infection as they perform these essential duties. CARPHA's donation will aid us in this regard. CARPHA's continued commitment to safeguarding and supporting its Member States is highly commendable. The Government of Montserrat appreciates their support and efforts and looks forward to continued partnership. The Government of Montserrat would also like to express deep gratitude to the European Union for its support,” said Kirnon.