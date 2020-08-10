Morant Bay tax office closes for 14 days

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the Morant Bay tax office will be closed from today, Monday, August 10 and during the period of the 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in effect in Church Corner.

The boundaries of the quarantined areas include the location of that office.

The closure means that taxpayers, outside of the quarantined communities, will have to use the Port Morant tax office or any other location convenient to them to conduct their usual tax transactions.

Several services may also be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, such as paying property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees, traffic ticket, as well as the filing and payment of monthly payroll taxes and fees that will be due on August 14. Applications for Tax Compliance Certificates will only be accepted online, TAJ said.

TAJ said it regrets the inconvenience that may be caused by the closure of the Morant Bay office, but used the opportunity to remind individuals who have recently travelled from overseas or who know that they have come into contact with others who have travelled or been exposed to COVID-19 and are within a 14-days quarantined period that they should not visit any tax office.

"This appeal comes as the administration works to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers and other stakeholders," TAJ said.

The TAJ website is www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and its customer care centre may be reached at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357).