More Caribbean legislators join condemnation of attack on US Capitol Building

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — Several Caribbean American Democratic legislators here on Friday joined their colleagues in strongly condemning the violence that erupted on Wednesday during an attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, DC by pro-President Donald J Trump supporters.

“[Wednesday] was a difficult day for our country, and we are still trying to digest and process the deadliest day at the US Capitol in modern history,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in a message to constituents. “We watched thousands of terrorists storm the Capitol Building in an attempted coup live on television.”

“Let's be very clear: the events we all witnessed were nothing short of an insurrection,” added the son of Grenadian immigrants. “And it was encouraged by our president and Republican members of Congress who undermined the election results.”

“Like many of you, I thought of the Black and brown folks who have been teargassed, beaten, hauled away to jail and killed for peacefully demanding justice,” Williams continued. “Yet, this violent mob walked right through the front door taking selfies with law enforcement before ransacking the Capitol, with many of them eventually wandering back home without ever feeling the cold steel of handcuffs clap around their wrists.”

“We know the result of [the] coup attempt would have been a lot different if the melanin was different,” he said. “The truth is we need more than a serious discussion about the systemic racism pulsating through the streets of America. We need change. Real lasting change that ensures Black and brown people don't have to march through the streets demanding equality; but, when they do, they don't fear for their life.”

New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, said Wednesday's violence was “an attack on the most fundamental values” of America.

Bichotte, who represents the largely Caribbean 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn, New York and chairs the Brooklyn Democratic Party, described Wednesday's violence as “a dark day for democracy.”

She, however, expressed optimism that “we can unite as a country and as a community to stand up for our government and hold those who seek to destruct it accountable”.

New York State Senator Zellnor Y Myrie, whose grandmother hailed from Jamaica, said Wednesday's attack on the Capitol was “nothing short of an astonishing, terrifying and disgraceful attack on our democracy”.

“But it was not a surprise to anyone with a Twitter account or who's ever had the misfortune of glimpsing a Trump rally over the past five years,” said Myrie, who represents the 20th Senatorial District in the heart of the Caribbean community in Brooklyn. “The president and his allies have one talent, and it was on full, sickening display yesterday.”

“For me, several images linger — the arrogance; the smirking faces of grown adults who were absolutely fearless in occupying Congress' halls and offices; the lack of police response to a violent, out-of-control mob that encouraged and validated that arrogance; the largely Black and brown janitorial staff sweeping up shards of broken glass, literally repairing our democracy and ensuring Congress' work could continue,” he added.

“These images are awful and triggering — especially for those of us who have been brutalised by police while engaging in peaceful protest,” Myrie continued.

The legislators' denunciation came after Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke Wednesday night vehemently condemned the day's violence.

As the United States Congress convened to certify the results of the November 2020 Presidential Elections on Wednesday, white supremacists, Proud Boys and MAGA pro-Trump rioters mobbed the Capitol, forcing an emergency recess in the proceedings.

The disruption came soon after some Republican legislators made the first of a planned series of highly unusual objections, based on what has been described as spurious allegations of widespread voter fraud, to states' election results.

“Today, the Capitol was attached by an insurgent group of domestic terrorists. As a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I am concerned for the safety of not only my fellow elected officials but also for the safety of our democracy,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) then.

“California Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representative, said that if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump from office, she will seek Trump's impeachment in Congress.

“If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” wrote Pelosi in a letter to her Congressional colleagues on Friday.