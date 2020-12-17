More JPs for St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica - An additional 45 people have been commissioned as Justices of the Peace (JPs) for the parish of St James.
Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck; and Custos Rotulorum for St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, headed the officials and guests in attendance at the commissioning ceremony yesterday.
Chuck said he is pleased that more people are coming forward to become JPs.
“I want to thank the over 40 persons who were commissioned this afternoon, for volunteering to be of service to your community, to your parish and to Jamaica. I am very happy that persons are coming forward to be a part of a noble vocation and to be volunteers offering service to their fellowmen,” he said.
The minister also highlighted that there is a demand for JPs on the island, and as such, suggested that JPs encourage other persons of good repute to join the ranks.
“The more [JPs] we have then the less work for each [JP]. The demand for JPs is so great that we don't want anyone to be overburdened; we need to get more persons of goodwill, of decency, of integrity, of character, to become leaders in their communities. So, I want to encourage all of you, if you know of other good citizens, encourage them to offer themselves and apply to become JPs,” Chuck told the appointees.
“There is no limit to the number of JPs that can be commissioned in the home, in the neighbourhood, in the parish. We want persons of integrity, who can be the embodiment of decency and civility, who can be the shining beacon in your community, who lead from the front, guiding the other citizens in the community, sidelining the indiscipline [of] those dons and persons who believe that the way to move forward is to step on others,” he added.
He also advised the newly installed JPs who are pastors to encourage persons in their congregations to become JPs.
