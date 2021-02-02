More JUTC buses for downtown Kingston after threats over murder of 'Harry Dog'
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaican Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it will be deploying additional buses to downtown Kingston in response to reports of a potential threat of violence.
The company's decision comes after news of potential reprisal action in response to the murder of community leader Harry McLeod, better known by his alias 'Harry Dog'.
It has been reported that businesses and shoppers have been told by gangsters to leave the area.
McLeod, 51, was shot several times by unknown assailants at the intersection of Darling Street and Spanish Town Road on Sunday morning. He has been described as the right hand to kingpin Christopher “Dudus” Coke, who was arrested on drug charges and extradited to the United States in 2010.
Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson yesterday said the Kingston West police were already on the hunt for specific individuals who are believed to be responsible for McLeod's murder.
JUTC urged commuters to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and to monitor the media for further updates.
