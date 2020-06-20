More Jamaicans arrive in Port Royal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Some 300 Jamaicans have begun disembarking two cruise ships in Port Royal, as part of the Government's controlled re-entry programme.

Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas and the Disney Wonder both docked in Port Royal this morning.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement a short while ago on social media.

Holness said the debarkation process is expected to be completed over the next 24 hours.

“All persons will be processed using the established protocols for testing, sensitisation, and quarantine as would have obtained for all previous ship arrivals, including mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available,” Holness said.