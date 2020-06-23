More Jamaicans expected to use online passport application option

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans who use the online passport renewal service are no longer required to have their application forms and photographs certified by a Justice of the Peace or other official.

The renewal option enables Jamaicans to conduct business from the comfort of their homes or remote locations, with peace of mind and security, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) CEO Andrew Wynter said.

Over 2,500 Jamaicans have used the service since December 2019.

Wynter said the agency is committed to improving its service to customers, adding that in December 2017, the passport application process was also made more convenient through the introduction of a drop box and courier service.

“At that time, we ensured that customer information was protected by encrypting application and payment portals,” Wynter said.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang added that the use of the new online adult passport renewal system is expected to increase in the coming months, as it provides a convenient and simpler way for citizens both locally and in the Diaspora to renew their passports.

The minister noted that amendments to the Passport Act Regulations were made last year and this has made provisions for the use and administration of the electronic platforms.

Wynter said first-time adult applicants, minors (below age 18), and adults who were minors when they obtained their last passport are not eligible to use the online service.