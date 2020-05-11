More Jamaicans to arrive on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says two flights carrying Jamaicans are to come into the island from the United States on Wednesday.
One will arrive from Fort Lauderdale and the other is from New York.
The minister said both flights are fully booked with 96 Jamaicans on each flight.
“All returning having gone through our process with the Overseas Missions, that is our Consulate General in Miami, our Consulate General in New York and our Embassy in Washington which have worked together with the Consulate department in Kingston to identify the vulnerable and hardship cases and those persons with particular challenges to return to Jamaica,” Johnson Smith said.
“We look forward to welcoming them in accordance to the protocols that have been agreed,” she added.
Last Wednesday, a charter flight carrying 114 Jamaicans from the United Kingdom arrived in Jamaica. Those people have been quarantined at a hotel in St Ann.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has since disclosed that six people from the lot have tested positive for COVID-19.
They are all from the cruise ship Marella Discovery 2.
Kelsey Thomas
