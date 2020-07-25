More Saharan dust coming
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Another massive Saharan dust cloud is headed to the Caribbean, with a new seven-day model forecasting hazy skies, brilliant sunsets and dangerously poor air quality into next week.
On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published a model which shows the finest particles reaching southern Florida around 5:00 am on Sunday. It shows heavier dust following in the days ahead.
NASA says it has already issued an air quality warning for Puerto Rico.
The NOAA model runs through Tuesday, and shows the dust cloud headed toward the southern coasts of Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana.
