More St Thomas communities under quarantine

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — With the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in St Thomas, the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to put additional communities within the parish under quarantine.

The communities are Albion and Seaforth, which have seen 13 cases over the last three weeks, the ministry said this morning.

“Many of the cases are symptomatic, which is a cause for concern, and suggests that there may be ongoing transmission in the communities,” the ministry added.

"Community surveillance will be carried out over the next two weeks to detect early any new cases, and to implement appropriate measures to contain spread within the parish."

The quarantine period, which began at 5:00 am today, will run for 14 days, ending September 2.

The other communities in the parish now under quarantine, namely Bamboo River, Church Corner and Lower Summit, will remain under quarantine, also until September 2.

“Based on test results received, the ministry can now report that some 107 people have been identified as being positive for COVID-19 in the parish. Forty five of that number are within the quarantine areas,” the ministry said.