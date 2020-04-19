More adjustments to shopping hours in St Catherine to come —PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says more adjustments will be made soon to shopping hours in St Catherine.



These adjustments he said should make it easier for residents to comply under the lockdown order in the parish, which has quickly become the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



He was speaking after his last night (Saturday) tour of Portmore and Spanish Town.



“It is clear after touring both Spanish Town and Portmore, that there is need for a further shopping day. The number of people shopping inside the shopping districts in both Portmore and Spanish Town was overwhelming today (Saturday) because normally you would have had people leaving Portmore to shop in Kingston or would have shopped already in Kingston, in addition to some people who would be taking precautionary measures to stock up,” Holness said.



“We expect that this will moderate as the measures are extended and people have adjusted. It was clear that by seven o'clock, the bulk of the shoppers would have already satisfied their demand and would have returned home,” he continued.



The prime minister commended the security forces who he said performed well under the circumstances.



“There were long lines and whenever there are long lines, wherever you are, Jamaica or any elsewhere, people are going to get frustrated but generally we didn't see any riots, we didn't see skirmishes, we didn't see fights breaking out,” he said.



“We're going to refine the measures. We will by Monday have adjustments which will make it easier for citizens to voluntarily comply and adjust their schedules and timings around the measures,” he added.



“I think yes we would have to give more days; the problem is you don't want to defeat the purpose of the lockdown. The truth is, there is an outbreak in the parish, clustered in certain areas and so you want to limit movement.



“It's very hard to say to people limit movement, practice social distancing, it is not our nature, Jamaica is not a country that can easily be locked down or you can totally stop movement, a lot of work has to be done to get citizens to comply and understand and change behaviour and that is what we have been doing.



It is going to take some time, I think we will have another three or four weeks of intensive public education to get people to observe social distancing, to plan their shopping, to understand that the alphabetic guidelines that we give for shopping, that they should follow them because that helps to ease congestion,” Holness said.



However, the prime minister noted that majority of residents have complied and are respecting the orders



“The police are manning the borders as was explained to me. They're not manning every single entry and exit into the parish but they are manning the main ones…it is more reinforcement that they have to do rather than having confrontation and enforcement.



“Generally, I would say that the islandwide curfews are being respected and the lockdown is a much more stringent form of the islandwide curfews and it will take some time for citizens to appreciate and understand the rules and adjust their own schedule and demands around those,” Holness said.