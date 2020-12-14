More aggressive enforcement needed in Westmoreland's COVID-19 battle —Tufton

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Discussions are currently taking place at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation on whether or not the parish requires a tighter curfew than the national curfew.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during his speech to the stakeholders, members of Parliament, councillors, chamber of commerce, and the police, stated that, “More aggressive enforcement is needed for the parish”.

Tufton explained that, “We have a discipline problem. People are aware of the situation. It is in the news, brochures are being distributed daily, they just don't think it is important unless it affects them, and by that time it is too late, as it has put all of us at risk. So enforcement is necessary.”

The minister further stated that the virus is most frequent among the younger population, who in most cases are asymptomatic. He explained that because they have no symptoms, they go on about their daily lives without the knowledge that they are carrying the virus, by hanging out on the street corners, playing football games, hanging out in the bar, in the church, and other places, all while not wearing a mask. They then return home and infect the older members of their families, who end up dying, he noted.

Tufton said that the aim of implementing tighter restrictions for the parish is to discourage some of these activities. He further urges all stakeholders to work together at the community level along with the police, while beseeching the MPs and councillors to use their authority within their communities to discourage these behaviours.

Westmoreland is currently branded as one of the parishes that have shown a spike in COVID 19 cases over the past month. Over 500 cases have been recorded for the parish with 22 deaths confirmed and some under investigation.

Rosalee Wood