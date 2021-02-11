More beds for COVID-19 patients
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says over the next two weeks, some 130 more beds for COVID-19 patients will be activated.
Tufton made the disclosure while on a tour of the St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew today.
The minister urged individuals to take their health seriously and be more responsible, adding that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has a lot to do with bad behaviour.
He noted that if the increase in cases continues to soar, it will become more troubling for the public health system.
Tufton said he is more concerned now than before about bed space, and called on the population to heed the message.
The St Joseph's Hospital will shortly have 36 COVID beds, and the minister said the facility is going to become “a welcome addition” for the care of severe COVID patients.
He noted that the hospital has received the seal of approval from the clinicians, “and we are at that stage where we can make it work”.
Tufton added that if individuals do not follow the health protocols and protect themselves, creating additional health facilities will not be sustainable.
St Joseph's Hospital is being prepared as a field hospital, to provide additional bed spaces to facilitate the treatment of people with COVID-19.
