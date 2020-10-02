More burglary charges for 13-y-o Portland boy
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 13-year-old boy is now facing multiple charges — shop breaking, burglary and larceny — after he allegedly stole from a grocery store and a woman in two incidents on Orange River Lane and Hassell Road, both in Port Antonio, Portland on Wednesday.
In the first incident, about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the complainant securely locked his establishment on Orange River Lane, Port Antonio, Portland and went home, according to the police.
Upon his return the following day he reportedly discovered his shop was broken into and several grocery items were stolen.
In the other incident, the teen allegedly stole a woman's phone from her bedside while she was sleeping on Wednesday.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. The boy was later arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was identified, the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit reported.
The police said he was placed before the Portland Parish Court and was remanded in custody until Friday, November 20 when he will reappear to answer to these charges.
His two accomplices are still being sought by the police.
