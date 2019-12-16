More charges for teen nabbed for cellular phone robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A teenager who was nabbed for robbery with aggravation in downtown Kingston on Monday, December 9, has been linked to another crime in the area.

According to the police, the teenager, who has been identified as 19-year-old Adrian McKnight of Oakland Road, Kingston 11, was originally arrested after allegedly stealing a cellular phone.

The police said while in custody, investigations revealed that McKnight was also identified in a March incident of shopbreaking and larceny that was committed at a bar on Pechon Street, Kingston.

As a result, lawmen said McKnight was slapped with additional charges of shopbreaking and larceny.

He is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in the coming week.