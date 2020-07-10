More community health aides coming to support COVID-19 fight in St James — Dr Tufton

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says some 107 additional community health aides are to be employed in St James to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

"What we have done as a Government is to hire an additional 1,000 community health aides. In this parish [St James], we are slated to hire 107 additional community health aides. My understanding is that we have already identified, vetted and approved about 70 plus. So, we still have more to hire," disclosed the health minister.

Dr Tufton said the additional health workers will be the "army" that will be working with the public health officers, public health inspectors, public health nurses, and other community health aides on the ground.

"This is going to be the army of individuals whose burden it will be to work with their team members in other areas of public health to keep in touch with the community," said Dr Tufton.

"The charge here is that when you go into a community, you must go make friends with the people them. You must hear their cry, concerns, you must share with them and help them to change their behaviour if necessary, by recognising the corona threat or any other public health threat for that matter, and give them good advice."

Dr Tufton, who was addressing a COVID-19 and dengue community meeting in Norwood, St James today, also disclosed that over the past six months some 200 temporary health workers have been employed in St James at the primary level, to fight dengue and COVID-19.

"That is amazing. I am told that this has never happened before. This is your government working for you, giving an opportunity to work, and also giving you an opportunity to become problem solvers in your community at the primary health care level," he argued.

Anthony Lewis