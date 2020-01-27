More congratulations for Koffee

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Congratulations continue to pour in for Jamaican Reggae artist Koffee following her win for Best Reggae Album at yesterday's Grammy Awards.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, and the People's National Party Shadow Minister of Entertainment Dwayne Vaz both congratulated the 19-year-old on her outstanding achievement.

“Koffee is an outstanding Ambassador of the Reggae music of Jamaica, despite her young age, and is thoroughly deserving of the Reggae Grammy for her well produced album, Rapture,” Grange said.

“On behalf of the entire Jamaica, I send our warmest congratulations to Koffee — an outstanding, gifted, talented daughter of the soil, and proud product of Central St Catherine,” she added.

"This is an outstanding achievement. Of equal significance is the fact that you are the first female to win this award. We are beyond proud of your journey and your hard work which once again reminds us of the phrase that "we little but we tallawah," Vaz said in a statement.

"This is a win not only for you but for a nation, as you epitomize greatness, even at such a young age. You stand as an example of our true potential for generations to come. Your achievement will pave the way for many young girls with big aspirations that they too can achieve excellence,” the opposition spokesperson added.

Grange has also congratulated Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie & Roots

Radics, Steel Pulse and Third World who were nominated for the Reggae Grammy.