More delays along Constant Spring Road

Kingston, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public to expect delays over the next three days as road works continue along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The NWA said a section of the north-bound side the road will be closed this evening. The road closure will be in the vicinity of the Ministry of Justice and will impact motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Eastwood Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue or Manor Park.

The NWA said the closure scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said work is will take place from the entrance of the ministry to the Sandy Gully Bridge.

The road is slated to be reopened at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

The stretch will again be closed at 9:00 pm on Wednesday to reopen at 4:00 am on Thursday.

It will again be closed at 9:00 pm on Thursday and reopened at 4:00 am on Friday, December 20.

Shaw said that the south-bound side of road in the vicinity of West Kings House Road will also be closed between the hours of 9:00 pm on Wednesday and 4:00 am on Thursday, December 19.

The NWA said, in the meantime, paving works are slated to be done in the Manor Park area between Grovesnor Terrace and Norbrook Drive starting at 9:00 this evening and should be completed by 4:00 am on Tuesday.

The agency said activities will however continue on Tuesday night with the final layer of asphalt being placed for the road to be reopened by 4:00 am on Wednesday.

Shaw said that the works are being ramped up in order to ensure the completion of the targeted sections before the closure of the Asphaltic Concrete Plant that supplies this critical material for the roads.

According to the agency, the plant which is privately owned will be close on Friday to reopen next year.

Traffic flow will be disrupted intermittently and Shaw urged motorists to factor in the activities in their travel plans, use alternative routes, and obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag-persons.