More disbursement options for PATH beneficiaries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two commercial banks have indicated a willingness to facilitate special low interest, low fees or no-fees bank accounts for Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) beneficiaries to access their funds, Minister of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry says.

This will help the ministry as it strives to facilitate more payment options to beneficiaries, to include direct deposits to bank accounts, as well as engaging more service providers to increase access to the benefits.

“We must ensure financial inclusion for all in the society,” Henry said as he made his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday.

PATH is the Government's flagship social assistance programme that was designed to break the intergenerational poverty cycle and provide a safety net for beneficiaries.

The programme currently serves over 125,000 families or approximately 800,000 individuals.

Henry said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught technocrats that it is important to have more beneficiaries receive their payments electronically, in order to promote social distancing practices and avoid long wait times in public spaces to access the much-needed funds.

Up to the April 2020 payment cycle, approximately 85 per cent of PATH families collected their payments in cheques.

Henry said for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Government will be accelerating plans to improve the accessibility of the cash benefits to PATH families.

For the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the Government spent $6.9 billion on cash grants for PATH beneficiaries.

“The challenges of COVID-19 have affected all of us. It is against this background that we decided to review and relax the compliance requirements ordinarily expected of children and pregnant or lactating women,” Henry said.

“We did this to ensure that all PATH beneficiaries received early, yet full benefits in April 2020. In addition to that we made a special payment to PATH families in May 2020 to provide further support to our neediest citizens in a time of economic fallout.”

He said following the closure of schools, the ministry also partnered with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to ensure that additional financial support was provided to PATH beneficiaries, in lieu of the school feeding programme.

A total of $1.3 billion was also spent providing additional support for PATH beneficiaries aged three to 18 attending early childhood, primary and secondary schools, who received an additional amount on their payments in April and May as part of the school feeding programme.