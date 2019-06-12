More emphasis should be placed on Math and science, says Samuda

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says more emphasis should be placed on mathematics and science subjects in the nation's schools.

Samuda was addressing stakeholders at the ministry's meeting of teachers and principals in Region 3, which was held on June 6 at the Moneague College in St Ann.

“I looked at the numbers for this region and they are fairly good, but in some other regions, scores in Mathematics and the sciences are too low,” he pointed out.

“The ministry has to emphasise the importance of maths and the sciences, because that is what is going to be needed to move us further faster and allow us to be able to join the international community in the innovation of new products,” the minister outlined.

Meanwhile, the minister argued that in order for children in the nation's primary schools to be successful, the issue of proper nutrition must be addressed.

“In our primary-school system, we cannot continue to have children who, at 10:00 a.m., are falling asleep because of a lack of proper nutrition,” he emphasised.

He added that the academic performance of children can be hampered by a lack of proper nutrition.

Meanwhile, the minister lauded educators in attendance. “I want to thank you for the work that you have been doing and plead with you to continue to work with a sense of heightened commitment,” he told the teachers.

The meeting was attended by scores of key education stakeholders from the region to discuss pressing issues with the minister.

—JIS