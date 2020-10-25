More flooding in Mandeville
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Several roads in and on the outskirts of Mandeville are now flooded as a result of heavy and persistent rains which continue to lash sections of the island.
Earlier this afternoon when OBSERVER ONLINE toured sections of Mandeville, some motorists had to seek alternative routes to bypass a section of Manchester Road due to flood waters.
It was a similar situation at deCarteret Road with the roadway being flooded for almost 100 metres.
There are also reports of flooding at Harriott Meadows, Bonitto Crescent and Levy Lane.
Just last week the Observer highlighted the longstanding issue of flooding along major thoroughfares in and on the outskirts of Mandeville which has become a headache for residents.
Kasey Williams
