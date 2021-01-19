More guns found at St James wharf

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have seized five more firearms and a number of ammunition at the wharf in Montego Bay, St James.

Three assault rifles were among the weapons found on Monday.

This is the second gun find at the wharf within a week.

Last Wednesday, 19 illegal firearms and a large number of assorted ammunition during an operation at the facility.

That cache of weapons included 13 handguns — all 9-mm pistols; six high-powered rifles, 30 9-mm magazines, nine magazines for rifles and 474 rounds of assorted ammunition.

More information later.