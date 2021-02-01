More major works scheduled for St Thomas this month — NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency says works are set to start this month on another five contract packages under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP).

As such, some roadways in sections of East Rural St Andrew and Western St Thomas have been repaired ahead of the start of major rehabilitation work in those areas, the agency said.

It said these include the roadway from Yallahs to Louden Hill or Salt Pond, Salt Pond to Pomfret, and Pomfret to Morant River Bridge in St Thomas as well as Boston to Drapers and Drapers to Port Antonio in Portland.

The NWA said the maintenance of the roadways under contract forms part of the agreement between the agency and main project contractors China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The agency noted that some 5,500 square metres of the worst-affected sections of the roadway between Harbour View and Yallahs have been targeted for pothole patch and repair and sheet patching activities.

It said the programme, which commenced in December last year, is currently 95 per cent complete and is expected to be wrapped up sometime this month.

It explained a total of 38 kilometres of roadway is slated for significant upgrade under the upcoming phase or tranche 2 of the SCHIP. These works are valued at a combined $6.5 billion and will make it 11 of 16 packages being put to contract, so far, under the 110-kilometre long project, the agency said.