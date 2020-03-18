More people being followed in Kingston and St Andrew for effects of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie has announced that the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew have the most cases of people being followed because of the effects of COVID-19 which is currently affecting the island.

The chief medical officer was speaking a short while ago at a press conference at Jamaica House.

There are 224 people being followed in Kingston and St Andrew.

The other parishes have, as follows:

St James – 114

St Ann – 24

Clarendon – 24

St Mary - 22

St Catherine - 9

Hanover – 3

Manchester – 2

Portland – 2