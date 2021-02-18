More schools in Jamaica to benefit from UJAA $3m laptop, tablet shipment

WASHINGTON, United States — The Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) in New York has sent another shipment of laptop and tablet devices to schools in Jamaica valued at $3 million.

This is in addition to the 11 million worth of equipment sent last week.

President of the umbrella organisation, Lesleyann Samuel, in commenting on the latest shipment, said, “It is a fact that laptops, tablets, and iPads are now essential tools for teaching and learning, whether in the classroom or remotely. The member associations are intent on filling that need for their schools.”

Project leader Donovan Wilson explained that “Over 500 devices have already been shipped and additional orders are currently being placed as long as the alumni members' schools have the need.”

The organisation's president said the Laptop-'N-Tablet programme was created by the Jamaica alumni associations in support of the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the educational system in relation to teaching and learning remotely.

She said, “As early as in July, the UJAA board began looking at ways to assist schools and students with devices to help them with remote learning.”

Samuel said the 61-member umbrella organisation began “discussions and negotiations with the leading computer technology providers as well as conversations with member alumni association presidents who were having their own conversations with their principals”.

“With a commitment from several members and negotiations with Dell and Best Buy, the first order was placed, a benefit agreement was made with members, and the Laptop-'N-Tablet programme was in place,” she said.