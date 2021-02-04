More services added to RGD's online platform

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) says customers locally and in the Diaspora can now apply and make payment online for several services.

According to RGD, applications for record updating such as correction of error, late entry of name and addition of father's particular (status) can be completed online.

“All you need to do is simply download the form from our website at www.rgd.gov.jm and have it fully completed. Once you have completed the application form, upload it along with the required supporting documents, and make payment which can be done online with a credit card,” the agency said.

RGD said the move is part of its overall push to increase the number of services available to Jamaicans on its online platform.

Currently, customers can use RGD's online platform for regular applications for birth, death and marriage; as well as access Online Burial Order Verification; Genealogy Research application, Live Streaming of Registry Wedding at the Head Office.

The agency also recently launched its Online Webchat feature that allows customers to the agency.

“Since, the launch of the Online Webchat in December 2020, we have had an overwhelming response from customers using the platform,” RGD said.

“The live chat statistics reveal that, approximately 3500 customers engaged us during the period December 14, 2020 – February 1, 2021. With the help of live chat the Agency is able to engage with online customers, and improve the customer's experience considerably,” it added.