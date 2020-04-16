More stringent guidelines for BPOs— health minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says more stringent guidelines for the business processing output (BPO) sector will be available in the next 48 hours.

The ministry's statement comes after 52 of the island's 143 COVID-19 cases have been linked to BPO company, Alorica.

The ministry said the guidelines will include protocols that were sent out by the BPO Association.

According to the health ministry, between March 14 – April 15, it conducted inspections at 62 of the country's 68 BPOs centres.

Of that number the ministry said, 50 companies passed inspections, while 12 were provided with work plans to address issues after failing to meet the ministry's health guidelines for workplaces.

The number of confirmed cases in the island today jumped from 125 to 143, an addition of 18 new cases.

The health ministry said 21 persons are in quarantine while 127 have been isolated. All isolated persons are in stable condition and there no critically ill patients at this time.

Fifteen patients are awaiting discharge testing at transitional care facilities.