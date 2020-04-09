More stringent measures to deal with seizure of contraband in prisons - Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda is indicating that his ministry will be implementing more stringent measures to deal with the seizures of contraband in correctional facilities.

Senator Samuda made the announcement during a visit to the Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre (RFACC) earlier today (April 9).

Samuda also commended the officers who were injured in a recent altercation with an inmate at the facility last weekend.

The wardens involved have recovered and are back on duty.

“I want to commend you (wardens) for the notable work you do every day, especially now, as you are faced with keeping COVID-19 out of the correctional centres. You all continue to be brave and uphold the law even under trying circumstances,” he said.

Commissioner of Corrections, Lieutenant Colonel Gary Rowe, who was present during the visit, said the inmate involved in the incident has been treated and released from the hospital.

“The situation is now under control and we await the findings from the investigation. Meanwhile, the low-risk inmates are now doing to scheduled yard times to prevent further flare-ups,” he said.

Samuda said that the ministry is conducting an assessment of correctional centres island-wide to determine areas for modernisation and implementation of technology to improve the operations of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Samuda also commended the overall readiness of Richmond Farm in keeping with the DCS COVID-19 mitigation plan.