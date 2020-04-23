More than $80 million raised so far for PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has so far raised more than $80 million through the PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.
The fund, is an initiative done in partnership with the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), United Way of Jamaica (UWJ), American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) and other key stakeholders. It aims to raise an initial target of $250 million, to aid in Jamaica's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This global crisis affects us all and requires a united effort to bring urgent and impactful relief,” UWJ Chairperson Dr Marcia Forbes said as she praised the PSOJ leadership for bringing key partners together for the relief initiative.
She explained that the UWJ is using its partnerships and network to disburse the fund to organisations that will provide at-risk groups with resources.
“The mission of the United Way of Jamaica, an organization established 35 years ago with the support of the PSOJ, is to mobilize the caring power of communities. Our volunteer leaders working with the PSOJ team and partners, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in mobilizing and managing funds and undertaking strategic interventions to bring relief and assist in rehabilitation and restoration in times of disaster.”
The PSOJ said the COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund is open to members of the Jamaican public and the diaspora to contribute. It added that donations are also being sought internationally through a partnership with American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) via credit card, and wire transfer.
The organisation said US based cheques may also be sent to AFJ if the purpose of the donation is duly noted on the document. US based companies and individuals who channel donations through AFJ get the added benefit of a 501 c (3) tax allowance, the PSOJ added.
Locally, individuals or companies who want to do wire transfers are asked to do so through the CVSS account at National Commercial Bank Chequing account number 061052429. Alternately, companies and/or individuals can use the CVSS USD account at JMMB – 006000181484.
