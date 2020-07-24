More than 1,000 educational kits distributed to kids in need

ST MARY, Jamaica— Food for the Poor Jamaica (FFP) says 1,100 educational kits have been distributed to children that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organisation, the donation was made possible through a partnership with the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Early Childhood Commission, the Department of Child and Adolescent Health at the University of the West Indies and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) and other partners.

FFP said the educational kits contain play and learn materials, including books, crayons, colouring books, toys and basic information for young children on COVID-19.

“They were designed to benefit children under age six who have had to stay home due to the closure of schools in households without access to online learning,” the agency said.

The latest distribution exercise took place on July 7 in the communities of Annotto Bay and Dover, St Mary, where the FFP said it distributed close to 300 kits to families with children in need. This was the second distribution exercise for the parish.

The remaining kits were distributed to previously quarantined areas in Corn Piece and Portland Cottage, Clarendon; Linstead, St Catherine and Seven Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew.

National Insurance inspector at the MLSS in St Mary, Nicole Hamilton, said the initiative was a good one.

“The persons who received the kits were really in need and the parents and students were incredibly grateful,” she said.

“Every little bit helps, and especially right now as we face a pandemic these kits will really go a long way. And if the need arises for us to partner with FFP again, I am all for it,” she added.

Director and Disaster Preparedness chairman at FFP, Nakhle Hado, said “we understand that this is a hard time for everyone, even the children. We wanted to help and keep them engaged during this crisis, especially those who have not been able to access online learning platforms since the closing of schools, and these educational kits come in handy.”

“We also want to thank all the stakeholders who have played their part in making this initiative possible. UNICEF has been long-standing partners with FFP, and the distribution of educational kits, which specifically commenced since the onset of COVID-19, is an extension of that partnership,” he added.

UNICEF's Education Specialist, Dr Rebecca Tortello, also added that “in these unusual and uncertain times, UNICEF is happy to be able to provide support for our youngest children to be constructively engaged at home.”

“Play is a critical part of healthy child development and it takes on an even more crucial role in emergencies,” she said.