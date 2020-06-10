More than 100 drains to be cleaned for hurricane preparedness, says KSAMC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says it will be targeting more than 100 drains across the Corporate Area as part of its drain-cleaning programme in communities.
According to the Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Delroy Williams, the annual cleaning programme is part of the municipality's hurricane-preparedness activities aimed at reducing the risk of floods.
Speaking at yesterday's sitting of the KSAMC, the mayor said that the exercise will be done in phases.
He said 51 coastal drains in communities across 13 divisions will be done first, then approximately 23 non-coastal drains across 10 divisions.
“In all, about [74] critical drains will be cleaned, both coastal and non-coastal over the next few weeks, and that is part of our preparation for the hurricane season,” Williams said.
He noted that once those are done a number of regular drains will be attended to.
“So basically, at the end of it, we would have had a comprehensive cleaning of drains amounting to easily over 100 drains being cleaned across the municipality in preparation for the hurricane season,” he added.
Williams said that the list of drains has been completed by the City Engineer's Department of the municipality.
He said that councillors will be advised of the drains to be cleaned in their divisions by next week.
“At that time, you can raise questions or you can just assist the process in terms of the drains that the Engineer's Department have identified,” he said.
Forecasters are predicting an above-normal 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1 through November 30. They say between 13 and 19 tropical storms could develop, which is above the average of 12 a year.
