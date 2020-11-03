More than 120 UC Rusal employees protest over wages

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says more than 120 lands and agriculture workers employed to United Company Rusal Jamaica Limited in Manchester and Unity Valley St Ann, stopped working this morning to protest over the protracted delay in their wage and fringe benefits negotiations.

The union said the workers are now staging a massive demonstration in front of the company's head office in Kirkvine, Manchester.

According to UCASE, the delay in wage and fringe benefits negotiations started May 2018. However, it said the last meeting, held on October 24, ended in deadlock. The company is proposing a four-year agreement — four per cent the first two years and zero per cent in the last two, the union said.

It added that the Ministry of Labour has called a meeting for 10:30 am tomorrow to resolve the matter.