More than 130 Jamaicans return from Trinidad and Tobago

KINGSTON, Jamaica—More than 130 Jamaicans arrived in the island from Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said.

According to the minister, the nationals are the second cohort of Jamaicans to return home from Trinidad after the country closed its borders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For months, the foreign ministry, through intensive collaboration among its network of Missions, including the Consulates, travel, health and security stakeholders, has been coordinating controlled re-entry flights, as well as safeguarding the welfare of Jamaicans in difficult times overseas, due to border closures,” Johnson Smith said.

“We give thanks that many have returned, but the work continues to support the return of nationals where travel routes and restrictions remain severely challenged,” she added.

The minister also said that arrangements are being made for the return of approximately 60 Jamaicans in China whose courses of study or teaching contracts have ended since the last repatriation flight.

“We are also trying to coordinate a humanitarian flight out of Panama and seeking to have it facilitate the return of a smaller number of nationals in Mexico, Belize and Brazil,” she added.

“The small numbers, closed borders, travel restrictions, dispersed locations and limited domestic movement in these cases, have made coordination efforts particularly challenging, at this time, but we continue to work at it.”