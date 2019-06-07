More than 19,000 names added to Voters List

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says 19,450 names were added to National Voters List published on May 31, bringing the total number of registered voters to 1, 945, 551.

The commission also disclosed in a statement this morning that the names of 8,759 electors who are no longer eligible to vote were removed from the list, including 7,822 deceased electors.

The previous list was published on November 30, 2018 with 1,934,860 names.

ECJ said the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) recently concluded the first phase of the Dead Elector Removal Exercise in which 106,000 electors were identified as dead.

It is anticipated that a significant number of electors will be removed from the November 30, 2019 Voters List as the EOJ intensifies the second phase of the exercise to confirm the reports of electors identified as deceased.

Meanwhile, Elector Registration Identification Cards (Voters ID Cards) for electors added to the May 31 Voters List are scheduled to become available by mid-June and should be collected by electors at the EOJ office in the constituency where they live.

The EOJ will commence a Voters ID Card Renewal Exercise later this year to replace all Voters ID cards with 2017 and 2019 expiry dates, added the statement.