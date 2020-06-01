More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti recorded more than 250 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on two consecutive days as the number of positive cases in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country climbed to 2,124, health authorities confirmed Monday.
The Ministry of Public Health also announced that three people in the west, north and the capital died as a result of contracting the virus, bringing the total to 44 since the first case was detected on March 19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) Monday said that the virus, which was first detected in China last December has so far killed 372,000 and infected another 6.5 million worldwide.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Haiti had recorded 281 and 259 cases of the virus over the past 48 hours with men accounting for the most cases.
It said 59.8 per cent of the cases were men and that the number of active cases is now 2,056 while the number of suspected cases has been 5,244.
The authorities said that the 364 people have been hospitalised as a result of the virus, while 1,395 are in quarantine at home.
Haiti has the most number of cases in the CARICOM region, followed by Jamaica, which has 586 cases with nine deaths.
