More than 200 underage migrants housed in facility at southern US border
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Faced with surging numbers of unaccompanied minors at the southern US border, President Joe Biden's administration reopened a temporary reception facility that on Tuesday housed more than 200 teenagers, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
The facility, located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, was initially intended to house oil workers and was used to accommodate young migrants for a month in July 2019, under Donald Trump's administration.
Dealing with "increasing numbers" of unaccompanied children, as well as restrictions on structures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden administration reopened the facility on February 22.
As of Tuesday, 214 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 were living there, HHS said in a statement.
The number of underage migrants arriving alone at the border with Mexico had fallen to a low of 741 in April 2020 and has been rising steadily since, to 5,871 in January.
The arrivals represent "a challenge at the border that we are managing," interior secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday, denying that there was a border crisis.
The opening of the Carrizo facility, capable of housing 700 people, has raised eyebrows among migrant rights activists and organizations.
"Carrizo Springs detention facility cannot become the status quo for children," Amnesty International said.
In a weekend interview, Biden said he hoped to be able to close the facility quickly.
The HHS department plans to speed up the verification process for "sponsors," generally family members, with whom unaccompanied underage migrants can be reunited.
This would reduce the length of their stay in such facilities and avoid overcrowding if arrivals remain high.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy