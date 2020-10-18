More than 250,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe

PARIS, France (AFP) — More than 250,000 have died from the new coronavirus across Europe according to an AFP tally at 1530 GMT based on official sources.

A total of 250,030 deaths have now been recorded there out of 7,366,028 registered cases. Two thirds of the deaths are in Britain, which has 43,646 for 722,409 infections.

After Britain, the worst-hit European countries are Italy, with 36,543 deaths; Spain with 33,775; France with 33,392, and Russia with 24,187.