More than 30,000 names added to voters' list, ECJ says

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says more than 30,000 people were added to the July 2020 voters' list and are eligible to vote in future elections.

The ECJ said when compared with the November 30, 2019 voters' list, an additional 30,293 persons were registered as electors.

The commission said that brought the number of registered voters in the island to 1,913,410.

“If an election is held before November 30, 2020, the July 31 voter's list will be used as the official voters' list for that election,” the ECJ said in a statement

A total of 14,029 names were removed from the list, including 13,192 electors that were confirmed as dead, the commission said.

According to the ECJ, electors added to the July 31 voters' list can expect to collect their voter ID card by mid-August.

It added that the publication of the voters' list, which is usually published twice per year, on May 31 and November 30, was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Any qualified person wishing to be added to the voters' list may visit any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office and apply to become a registered elector. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a citizen of Jamaica or a citizen of a Commonwealth country, who has been residing in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months,” the ECJ said.

The deadline to be added to the November 30, voters' list is September 30.

“All visitors to the EOJ offices are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, sanitise upon entering offices and observe physical distancing as outlined by the Government of Jamaica,” the commission said.