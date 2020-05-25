More than 500 J'cans to arrive on two cruise ships this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two cruise ships repatriating more than 500 Jamaican crew members are expected to dock in Jamaican waters this week, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.

An impeccable source has confirmed that one of the vessels, Carnival cruise line's Carnival Glory, is expected to dock at Falmouth Pier in Trelawny at approximately 8:00 am tomorrow with more than 200 Jamaican crew members.

The vessel is currently in Kingston bunkering and refuelling, while the other is expected to arrive later this week.

The latter, OBSERVER ONLINE has been informed, should be visible from the hills of St Andrew.

The source said that preparations began to accommodate more Jamaican crew members because of the timely completion of the disembarkation of more than 1,000 Jamaican crew members this afternoon.

That process began last Thursday after Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventure of the Seas arrived in Falmouth on Tuesday.

The development means that fewer than a thousand Jamaican seafarers remain on the high seas.

Hundreds from the group became stranded following the closure of the country's air and sea ports to incoming passenger traffic on March 24.

The decision was taken to limit the local spread of COVID-19.

More information later.

Kimone Francis