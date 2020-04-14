More than J$50M raised so far in telethon —Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over J$50 million dollars was raised through the virtual 'Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand' held over the weekend to provide Jamaica's frontline workers with the necessary equipment to battle COVID-19.

The six-hour virtual telethon, put on by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, was held on Sunday and broadcast online.

“I wish to thank all who came together with hands, hearts and pockets to make the Together We Stand Covid-19 Telethon a reality. It was a fantastic show of generosity and the strength of the human spirit,” portfolio minister Olivia Grange said.

“We are grateful for this response from Jamaicans at home and abroad as well as friends of Jamaica who responded to this telethon. Thanks to their kind donations we are now able to contribute over J$50 million dollars towards procuring the personal protective equipment for our frontline workers. We say a big thank you to everyone who was able to donate. We appreciate you,” Grange continued.

Minister Grange also expressed gratitude and appreciation for all the artistes, celebrities, and members of the production team “who worked day and night to put the telethon together in just over a week's time”.

“A production of this magnitude would normally take a year to get done, but the team worked around the clock because of the urgent need to give support to our frontline workers,” she noted.

The minister said the telethon is still being viewed across the world.

“We are rotating the telethon for the European and Asian time zones to continue to raise funds. We hope that our Reggae music will bring inspiration and hope to those regions as well. We have been heartened by the many messages from home and abroad from people who are hurting and worried about the coronavirus that they felt uplifted by the messages and songs of inspiration from the telethon,” Grange said.

“We will continue this effort across the world to raise the funds to provide additional resources for our health service. The telephone lines and the website are still open so anyone who was unable to make a donation on Sunday can still participate,” she added.

To make a donation online, visit www.jatogetherwestand.com or www.mypaymaster.com.

To donate by telephone, call 888-729-2455 (toll free), 876-960-9635, 1-866-228-8393 (toll free from Jamaica, the United States or Canada) or +44 0808 189 6147 (toll free from UK and Europe); or WhatsApp 876-550-1754.

Cash donations are accepted at any Paymaster location in Jamaica or any branch of Citibank to account number 9250709218 (outside of Jamaica).