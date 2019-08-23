More traffic restrictions along Constant Spring Road
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Starting at 10 o'clock tonight, Friday, August 23, traffic restrictions will be implemented along the section of Constant Spring Road between television station CVM and the intersection with Dunrobin Ave, the National Works Agency (NWA) has advised.
Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that starting on Friday night, motorists wishing to travel from the direction of CVM towards Dunrobin Avenue (northerly) will be re-routed. The south-bound lanes that normally take traffic towards Half Way Tree will accommodate traffic heading in both directions.
The change is to be in effect until 4:00 am on Monday, August 26, and is part of the agency's thrust to wrap up significant aspects of the works along Constant Spring Road, before the start of the new school year in September, the NWA said, adding that the $US20-million MIDP project is now 80 per cent complete.
