Morris calls for accessibility of banking facilities for peeople with disabilities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition spokesman on social security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris says the Government and the Jamaica Bankers' Association must make banking facilities accessible to persons with disabilities.

In a statement Morris said that Jamaica has entered into an era where most banking transactions are done through the use of technology. He said that organizations involved with commercial transactions have increasingly established online platforms to drive their operations. The spokesman said the Government must ensure that these platforms are fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and that their rights are fully respected.

“Facilities should have physical access for wheel-chair users so that they can navigate with ease at these locations,” he said.

“Additionally, banks must ensure that their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are fully accessible to persons who are blind or have visual impairments. They should have the requisite speech programmes that will allow a blind or visually impaired person to navigate the ATMs and online platforms independently,” he added.

According to Morris, based on World Health Organization's 2011 Report, approximately 15 per cent of Jamaica's population has some form of disability. “Article 9 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities places an obligation on governments and organizations to ensure that facilities and technologies are accessible to persons with disabilities,” Morris said.

Jamaica signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006.