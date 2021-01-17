Mother and daughter shot dead in Olympic Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman and her daughter in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 this morning.

Dead are 52-year-old Ellia Pascoe and 32-year-old Notoya Pascoe both of Dewdney Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11.

According to the police both women were at home about 11:00 am when a gunman reportedly approached and opened gunfire, hitting them.

The police were called and the women taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.