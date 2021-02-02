Mother charged after body of newborn found in river

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary woman is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday to answer to the charges of concealment of birth after the body of a baby was found in a river in Belfield district in the parish.

Charged is 27-year-old Reneisha Smith of Lewis Store in the parish.

The police said that about 5:10 pm last Tuesday, the body of the newborn boy, believed to be that of Smith, was found in a river in the area.

The police were called and the body removed from the water. It was taken to the morgue pending post mortem.

Smith was arrested on Friday following an investigation and charged yesterday.