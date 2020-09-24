Mother of child seen smoking in video now on the run

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police in Old Harbour, St Catherine have identified the parents and the child who was featured in a video smoking and drinking what appeared to be alcohol.

The location where the video was shot was also identified by the investigators.

According to police sources, lawmen have carried out three operations in the community in an attempt to apprehend the mother but she has fled, taking the little boy with her.

The sources say the identities of the boy's parents are known and they are being invited to report to the Old Harbour Police Station.

“If they don't comply we will name them as persons of interest,” said the police source.

More to come.

Arthur Hall