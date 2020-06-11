Motion filed to remove two St James councillors

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A motion has been filed in the St James Municipal Council to relieve Sylvan Reid, councillor for the Salt Spring Division, and Gladstone Bent, councillor for the Catadupa Division, of their duties after they were absent from three consecutive meetings.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Montego Bay North East Divison, Senator Charles Sinclair today called for the removal of the two People's National Party (PNP) councillors, stating that they missed the last three meetings without requesting a leave of absence or otherwise.

Speaking at the St James Municipal Council meeting, Sinclair cited the Local Governance Act passed on February 17, 2016 to back his motion.

“Mr Chairman, when I look at the Local Governance Act, and particularly, Section 30 of the Local Government Act, and I read:

“For persons elected to the office of mayor or council:

(a) becomes a bankrupt under the Insolvency Act

(b) is absent from three or more consecutive ordinary meetings of the Council without the leave of the Council;

(c) refuses or neglects to take and subscribe the prescribed oath of office; or

(d) has been sentenced in any jurisdiction to death, penal servitude, or imprisonment with hard labour, or for a term exceeding one year. That person shall thereupon become disqualified immediately and shall cease to hold the office.”

“My understanding of Section 30 and Section 31 (b) and Section 32 is what caused me to write at this point in time in the point of order because we cannot have a person sitting amongst the councillors as a councillor who is no longer a councillor,” Sinclair said.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis agreed and the motion was seconded by Councillor of the Montego Bay South East Division, Arthur Lynch.

