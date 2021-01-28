Motion of no-confidence filed against Cayman speaker of the house

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) – Opposition Leader Arden McLean and an Independent legislator Ezzard Miller, on Thursday filed a no confidence motion calling for McKeeva Bush to be ousted as speaker of the house.

The motion, which was filed almost one month after Bush was convicted on three assault charges following an altercation at a local bar involving the female manager.

This is not the first attempt by legislators to remove Bush. Last year a similar motion was overruled by deputy speaker Barbara Conolly on the grounds that it was sub judice. At that time, the case against Bush was still in court.

Last month, the Speaker was sentenced to two months' imprisonment on each assault charge, to run concurrently, which was suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to adhere to a curfew of 6:00pm to 6:00am (local time), Monday through Sunday, for two months and was fined US$700 for disorderly conduct.