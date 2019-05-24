Motorcyclist crashes into animal, dies

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Odain Morgan of Hartford district, Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he received in a vehicular collision on the Cave main road in Bluefields, Westmoreland yesterday, Thursday, May 23.

According to the Savanna-la-Mar Police, Morgan was driving a motorcycle about 6:30 am when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an animal on the roadway. Morgan sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.